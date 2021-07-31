Vancouver Canucks have snatched up goaltender Spencer Martin from the Tampa Bay Lightning for "future considerations," says team's general manager Jim Benning on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old posted a 7-5-2 record while playing 15 games for the AHL's Syracuse Crunch last season.

He also has a 2.83 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

In 173 AHL games, the six-foot-three, 191-pound goalie has posted a record of 68-76-9.

Martin has also played in three NHL games with the Avalanche.

The Oakville, Ont. native had originally been chosen by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round, 63rd overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2021.