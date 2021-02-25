The Vancouver Canucks have activated defenceman Travis Hamonic from injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. He skated on a pairing with Quinn Hughes in Wednesday's practice and it appears he will play tonight against the Edmonton Oilers.

TRANSACTION: Hamonic activated, Eriksson loaned to squad — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) February 26, 2021

Hamonic, 30, has not played since leaving a game against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 20. He was placed on injured reserve the following day with an upper-body injury. The 11-year-veteran is in his first year with the Canucks and has recorded two assists in five games this season. In 642 career games, Hamonic has scored 37 goals and added 153 assists.

Veteran forward Loui Eriksson was optioned to the team's taxi squad in a corresponding move.