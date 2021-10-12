NHL Season Preview: Defence will be key to what Canucks can do this season

The Vancouver Canucks announced Tuesday that the team has signed forward Alex Chiasson to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

Chiasson, 31, spent the preseason with the club on a professional tryout. He played the last three seasons with the Edmonton Oilers and netted nine goals with seven assists over 45 games in 2020-21.

Over 564 career games in the NHL with the Dallas Stars, Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames, Washington Capitals and Oilers, Chiasson has recorded 101 goals and 101 assists.