45m ago
Canucks' Edler suffers injury, will not return
Vancouver Canucks' defenceman Alexander Edler left his team's game against the Washington Capitals with an upper-body injury and will not return.
TSN.ca Staff
Edler may have suffered the injury after taking a shoulder-to-shoulder hit from Alex Ovechkin into the end boards just three minutes into the contest.
Prior to Saturday's game, Edler played 23 games for Vancouver, recording 15 points while leading the Canucks with 24:48 minutes per game.