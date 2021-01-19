The NHL's Department of Player Safety levied a number of fines for infractions on Tuesday morning, including one to Vancouver Canucks star Elias Pettersson.

Pettersson, 22, was handed a $3,987.07 fine - the maximum allowed under the CBA - for a slash to Calgary Flames forward Sean Monahan.

Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson has been fined $3,987.07, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Slashing Calgary’s Sean Monahan. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 19, 2021

The incident occurred late in the second period of Calgary's 5-2 victory on Monday night. Pettersson was given a two-minute high-sticking penalty for the play.

Also fined on Tuesday was Philadelphia Flyers forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel.

Philadelphia’s Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been fined $4,633.62, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Roughing Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 19, 2021

Aube-Kubel, 24, was also fined the maximum allowable penalty - $4,633.62 in this instance - for roughing Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin. The play in question occurred in the final minutes of the Sabres' 6-1 blowout victory on Monday night. Aube-Kubel received a double minor for high-sticking on the play.

Greg Pateryn also received a maximum fine on Tuesday.

Minnesota’s Greg Pateryn has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking Anaheim’s Sonny Milano. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 19, 2021

The 30-year-old Minnesota Wild defenceman was given a $5,000 fine for a cross-check to Anaheim Ducks forward Sonny Milano.

The incident occurred during the Ducks' 1-0 win on Monday night. No penalty was assessed on the play.