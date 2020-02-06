Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson did not dress for Thursday night's game against the Minnesota Wild due to a lower-body injury, the Canucks announced.

Elias Pettersson will not dress for tonight’s game due to a lower body injury. pic.twitter.com/9Z2j8M9Io5 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 7, 2020

Pettersson took line rushes clearly testing his lower body injury. Told us yesterday he was bruised by the hit by Grzelcyk — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) February 7, 2020

Pettersson's injury is likely the result of what he deemed to be a late hit from Boston Bruins defenceman Matt Grzelcyk in Tuesday's game between the teams. The Canucks forward did not take part in an optional skate Thursday morning, but he was warming up ahead of puck drop between the Canucks and Wild.

Pettersson, who is in his second season in the NHL, has enjoyed a strong follow up to his stellar rookie campaign. The recipient of last season's Calder Memorial Trophy, Pettersson has registered 55 points (23 G, 32 A) in 54 games this season.