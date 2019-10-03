Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning said Wednesday that Antoine Roussel is skating on his own, but the forward is still looking at late November for his season debut.

Roussel underwent surgery for a torn ACL in April after posting nine goals and 31 points in 65 games last season.

#Canucks Benning just told me that while Roussel is skating on own and has been for a while, still looking at late November for full medical clearance to return from knee surgery — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) October 2, 2019

The 29-year-old is entering his second season with the Canucks after signing a four-year deal with the team last summer. He carries a $3 million cap hit through the 2021-22 season.

Roussel is a veteran of 478 games and has 73 goals and 172 points in his NHL career.