1h ago
Benning: Roussel out until late November
Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning said Wednesday that Antoine Roussel is skating on his own, but the forward is still looking at late November for his season debut.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Canucks 2, Oilers 3
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning said Wednesday that Antoine Roussel is skating on his own, but the forward is still looking at late November for his season debut.
Roussel underwent surgery for a torn ACL in April after posting nine goals and 31 points in 65 games last season.
The 29-year-old is entering his second season with the Canucks after signing a four-year deal with the team last summer. He carries a $3 million cap hit through the 2021-22 season.
Roussel is a veteran of 478 games and has 73 goals and 172 points in his NHL career.