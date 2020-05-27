Canucks general manager Jim Benning said Wednesday it is his understanding that the result of Vancouver's best-of-five round will determine whether the team's first-round pick transfers to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Canucks traded a conditional first-round pick to the Lightning last summer - along with a third-round pick and goaltender Marek Mazanec - in return for J.T. Miller, with the pick transferring this year if the Canucks made the playoffs and the Lightning receiving Vancouver's 2021 first-round pick if they did not.

Under the NHL's Return to Play format announced Tuesday, the Canucks will face the Minnesota Wild to determine which team advances to the 16-team playoff field.

In 69 game with the Canucks this season, Miller posted a career-high 27 goals and 72 points.