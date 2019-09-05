Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning said Wednesday he's hopeful restricted free agent Brock Boeser will be under contract when the team opens training camp next week.

"We're optimistic he's going (to sign) or be signed for next week coming into camp," Benning told NHL.com.

Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province reported last month that Boeser's agent, Ben Hankinson, "has an appetite for a four-year extension at $7 million annually" this summer, while Benning said Wednesday the team has discussed both long- and short-term deals with the star winger.

"Our options are open on both," Benning said. "We want to figure out something that's fair for the team here moving forward with all these good young players we have, and that's fair to the player. We are just trying to find that common ground, and when we get to that common ground we'll get a deal done."

Boeser had 26 goals and 56 points in 69 games last season after posting 29 goals and 55 points in 62 games as a rookie in 2017-18. He is the Canucks lone remaining restricted free agent after the team signed forward Nikolay Goldobin to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old could become the Canucks highest-paid player this season, a title currently shared by Loui Eriksson, Alexander Edler and free agent signee Tyler Myers who all carry $6 million cap hits. Benning noted that a focus in camp while be finding a spot on the team for Eriksson, who spoke out on his previous role in a Swedish interview earlier this summer.

"He's going to have to come into camp and have a good camp and we are going to find where he fits," Benning said of Eriksson. "He hasn't scored like his contract kind of dictated he would score but he's still a pretty good penalty killer, he plays in a matchup role, and at the end of the year he played with Bo [Horvat] and [Tanner] Pearson and that was a good line. We have to find the fit for him during camp."