The Vancouver Canucks are ready to lock up their No. 1 netminder.

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reports the team and goaltender Thatcher Demko are closing in on a five-year, $25 million extension.

Hearing from Vancouver: #Canucks and G Thatcher Demko are closing in on a long-term extension. 5 years, $25 million. #TSN — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 31, 2021

Demko, 25, is in his fourth season with the Canucks after being taken in the second round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft out of Boston College.

In 25 games this season, the San Diego native is 12-12-1 with a goals against average of 2.77 and a .917 save percentage.

For his career, Demko is 30-25-4 with a 2.92 GAA and .911 SV% over 62 games.

Internationally, Demko has represented the United States on a number of occasions including most recently at the 2019 IIHF World Championship in Slovakia.

Demko is currently in the second year of a two-year, $2.1 million deal and is set to become a restricted free agent as season's end.