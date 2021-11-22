The Vancouver Canucks outshot the Chicago Blackhawks 40-24 on Sunday, but were shut out by Marc-Andre Fleury in a 1-0 defeat.

The Canucks, who ended a five-game winless skid against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, have won consecutive games just once this season.

“I’m pretty frustrated right now," forward J.T. Miller said after Sunday's loss. "We need to mentally be tough right now and keep bringing our game like we’ve been talking about for the last little while.

"It’s going to come, I think. We’ve just got to be mentally strong.”

Miller, who leads the team with seven goals and 19 points in 19 games this season, had four shots on net in Sunday's loss.

Vancouver dropped to 6-11-2 with the latest defeat, though head coach Travis Green struggled to find flaws in the team's effort.

"It's frustrating that we lost tonight. I'm not disappointed in how we played," Green said. "Probably take that game every night, probably win it eight or nine times out of 10."

The Canucks will now embark on a five-game Eastern Conference road trip starting Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.