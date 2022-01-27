The Vancouver Police Department announced on Thursday that former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

The charge comes after an investigation into an incident that occurred in Vancouver on Sept. 26, 2017 while Virtanen was still a member of the Canucks.

The investigation was launched last May when the alleged victim, who is now 23, came forward with a complaint.

Virtanen, 25. was placed on leave by the Canucks following the allegation and did not play for the team again. The Canucks released a statement at that time saying the "organization does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind, and that the claims as reported were being treated very seriously."

A native of New Westminster, BC, Virtanen was the sixth overall selection of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

He appeared in 317 games over six seasons with the team, scoring 55 goals and adding 45 assists.

Virtanen currently plays for Spartak Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League, joining the team last September upon the expiration of his NHL contract.

Vancouver PD says Virtanen is not currently in custody.