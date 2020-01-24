Pettersson feels like he can do more: 'I'm never satisfied'

It appears a contract extension between the Vancouver Canucks and goaltender Jacob Markstrom is far from a done deal.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun wrote Friday he's been told there's still "lots of work be done" for the two sides to reach a deal.

"Will be fascinating if/when they get a deal done to see where the number is at," LeBrun added.

Markstrom, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, has an 18-13-3 record with a career-best .916 save percentage and a 2.71 goals-against average. The 29-year-old carries a $3.67 million cap hit in the final season of a three-year, $11 million deal signed with the Canucks in 2016.

The Swedish netminder has a career record of 105-115-31 with a .910 save percentage and a 2.80 GAA.

Drafted by the Florida Panthers in the second round of the 2008 NHL Draft, Markstrom was traded to the Canucks in 2014 in the trade that saw Roberto Luongo head back the other way.