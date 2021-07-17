VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have added to their forward pool, acquiring forward Jason Dickinson from the Dallas Stars.

The trade will see Dallas take Vancouver's third-round pick in next week's NHL entry draft.

Dickinson, 26, played 51 games for the Stars last season, putting up seven goals and eight assists.

A native of Georgetown, Ont., Dickinson was picked 29th overall by the Stars in the 2013 entry draft.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound centre has amassed 63 points (25 goals, 28 assists) in 221 NHL games.

Saturday's trade came shortly before the NHL froze rosters ahead of Wednesday's expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2021.