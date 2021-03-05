Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning said Friday contract talks with pending restricted free agents Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson have been tabled under after the April 12 trade deadline.

Benning added he had spoken to the agents of both players on Thursday to discuss the decision.

Both Hughes and Pettersson are playing in the final year of their entry-level contracts.

Hughes, selected seventh overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, has two goals and 22 points in 27 games this season. The 21-year-old scored eight goals and posted 53 points in 68 games last year, his first full season in the NHL.

Pettersson, the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, has 10 goals and 21 points in 26 games this season. The 22-year-old has 65 goals and 153 points in 165 games since making his NHL debut during the 2018-19 season.

According to CapFriendly, the Canucks are projected to have $23.79 million in cap space this off-season with 11 players under contract.