Vancouver Canucks forward Josh Leivo will miss the next two to three months with a fractured kneecap, head coach Travis Green announced.

Leivo was injured in the second period of Vancouver's Wednesday night game against the Vegas Golden Knights, on a hit from defenceman Nick Holden.

Levio was sent into the boards by the defenceman despite not having the puck and having his back facing Holden.

Holden did not receive a penalty on the play, Levio left the ice favouring his right leg and slammed his stick into the boards before leaving the ice.

The 26-year-old has seven goals and 19 points in 36 games this season.

The former Toronto Maple Leafs forward spent parts of six years in Toronto before being trade to Vancouver on Dec. 3, 2018.