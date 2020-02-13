Ferland intends to still play with the same physical style when he returns

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Vancouver Canucks forward Micheal Ferland is healthy and expected to play with the AHL's Utica Comets tomorrow.

Micheal Ferland expected to play in Utica tomorrow. He’s healthy and should be back up with the Canucks sooner than later. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 13, 2020

Dreger also notes that he's expected to be back up with the Canucks sooner rather than later.

Ferland hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 10 due to a concussion. He has a goal and five points in 14 games this season, his first in a Canucks uniform.

The 27-year-old is in the first year of a four-year, $14 million contract he signed in free agency on July 19.