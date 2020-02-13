1h ago
Ferland healthy, expected to play in AHL Utica
According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Vancouver Canucks forward Micheal Ferland is healthy and expected to play with the AHL's Utica Comets tomorrow.
TSN.ca Staff
Ferland intends to still play with the same physical style when he returns
Dreger also notes that he's expected to be back up with the Canucks sooner rather than later.
Ferland hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 10 due to a concussion. He has a goal and five points in 14 games this season, his first in a Canucks uniform.
The 27-year-old is in the first year of a four-year, $14 million contract he signed in free agency on July 19.