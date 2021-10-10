The Vancouver Canucks have traded defenceman Olli Juolevi to the Florida Panthers in exchange for defenceman Noah Juulsen and forward Juho Lammikko.

Juolevi, 23, had two goals and an assist in 23 games with the Canucks last season.

Drafted fifth overall by Vancouver at the 2016 NHL Draft, the Helsinki, Finland native has dealt with numerous injuries since his draft year, including back and knee surgeries.

“We are excited to welcome another young defenseman like Olli to our organization,” said Panthers general manager Bill Zito. “We look forward to Olli developing with our club as he joins our deepening core on the blueline.”

Juulsen, 24, appeared in just four games with the Panthers last season, recording zero points.

A first-round pick (26th overall) by the Montreal Canadiens at the 2015 NHL Draft, Juulsen has also dealt with injuries, including a vision-related issue after suffering a facial fracture from taking two pucks to the face in the same game.

The Abbotsford, B.C. native has two goals and eight points in 48 career NHL games.

Lammikko had four goals and an assist in 44 games in 2020-21 with the Panthers. A third-round pick (65th overall) by Florida at the 2014 NHL Draft, the native of Noormarkku, Finland has four goals and 11 points in 84 career NHL games.