Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green announced on Tuesday that forward Brock Boeser and defenceman Oscar Fantenberg have been placed in concussion protocol.

Boeser, 22, was hit from behind into the boards on Monday night during his second game of the preseason against the Ottawa Senators by forward Chris Tierney, who was assessed a boarding penalty on the play, late in the third period.

Boeser posted three assists in the 6-4 win.

Neither Boeser, nor Fantenberg, who also took a heavy hit during the Ottawa game, was at practice on Tuesday.

A native of Burnsville, MN, Boeser signed a three-year, $17.625 million deal with the club last week.

The Canucks are next in action on Wednesday night when they host the Senators.