The Vancouver Canucks have extended qualifying offers to seven players on Monday, general manager Jim Benning announced.

Defencemen:

Quinn Hughes

Guillaume Brisebois

Olli Juolevi

Forwards:

Elias Pettersson

Jason Dickinson

Conor Garland

Lukas Jasek



Hughes, 21, was drafted seventh overall by the Canucks in the 2018 NHL Draft. In 56 games during the 2020-21 season, Hughes recorded three goals and 38 assists. The Orlando, Florida native has 11 goals and 86 assists in 129 career games.

Pettersson, 22, was drafted fifth overall by the Canucks in the 2017 NHL Draft. He played 26 games last season, scoring 10 goals with 11 assists. He has tallied 65 goals in 165 games across his three seasons in the NHL.

Garland, 25, was acquired from the Arizona Coyotes as part of the Oliver Ekman-Larsson trade. In 49 games with the Coyotes last season, Garland registered 12 goals and 39 points.

Jason Dickinson, 26, was recently acquired from the Dallas Stars, who drafted him 29th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft. He tallied seven goals and 15 points in 51 games with the Stars last season.

Juolevi, 23, was selected fifth overall by the Canucks in the 2016 NHL Draft. He played 23 games with the team last season, recording two goals and one assist.

Brisebois, 24, has played nine NHL games since being drafted 66th overall by the team in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Jasek, 23, was drafted by the Canucks in the sixth round (174th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

The club did not issue qualifying offers to Mitch Eliot, Jayce Hawryluk, Jake Kielly, Marc Michaelis, and Petrus Palmu.