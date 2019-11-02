Poulin on Hughes' injury: 'This would be a real, real blow for Vancouver'

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes left Friday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks with an apparent ankle injury in the first period.

No update on Hughes, says Coach Green. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 2, 2019

Head coach Travis Green did not have an update after the game, which Anaheim went on to win 2-1 in overtime on a winner from Ryan Getzlaf.

In 13 games so far this season, Hughes has one goal and nine assists.

The Canucks will be back in action Saturday night in San Jose against the Sharks.