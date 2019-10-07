The Vancouver Canucks have acquired forward prospect David Pope from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for defensive prospect Alex Biega.

Biega was among the final cuts for the Canucks before the season began. He had 2 goals and 14 assists in 41 games with the Canucks last season.

The 23-year-old Pope split the 2018-19 season between Grand Rapids (AHL) and Toledo Walleye (ECHL). He posted two goals and one assists in 28 games with Grand Rapids.