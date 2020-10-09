A couple big names are changing hands in the goalie market.

First off, the Canucks and Braden Holtby have agreed to a two-year deal with an average annual value of $4.3 million, it was announced by the team on Friday.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports that Holtby's two-year deal with Vancouver does not include a no-move clause. This means he will be available to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft, though McKenzie adds he does have a limited no-trade clause.

Holtby's arrival in Vancouver meant it was the end of the road for Jacob Markstrom, but it didn't take long for the Swede to find a home.

Markstrom and the Calgary Flames have agreed to a six-year, $36 million deal. It will carry an AAV of $6 million per season and is the longest deal of the day so far.

The #Flames have signed Jacob Markstrom to a six-year contract: https://t.co/A2KIp5FaDV pic.twitter.com/xLB6IJADGE — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 9, 2020 McKenzie notes that Markstrom gets a no movement clause in his contract.

As expected, Jacob Markstrom gets a NMC in his deal with CGY, which protects him from being exposed in the Seattle expansion draft. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 9, 2020

The 31-year-old Holtby recorded a .918 save percentage and 2.75 GAA with 23 wins in 43 appearances last season with the Washington Capitals. Holtby had a .906 save percentage and 2.49 GAA in eight playoff games as the Capitals were eliminated in the first round in five games by the New York Islanders.Drafted in the fourth round (93rd overall) by Washington at the 2008 NHL Draft, Holtby backstopped the Capitals to the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup in 2018.

He won the Vezina Trophy in 2016 and the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2017. Holtby has been named an NHL All-Star five times in his career and was named a First-Team All-Star in 2016. He won the World Cup of Hockey with Canada in 2016. He is coming off a five-year, $30.5 million contract.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Markstrom recorded a .918 save percentage and 2.75 GAA with 23 wins in 43 appearances last season with the Vancouver Canucks. Markstrom had a .919 save percentage and 2.85 GAA in 14 playoff games as the Canucks bowed out in seven games in the second round against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Originally drafted in the second round (31st overall) by the Florida Panthers at the 2008 NHL Draft, Markstrom was acquired by the Canucks on March 4, 2014, along with forward Shawn Matthias, in exchange for Roberto Luongo and Steven Anthony.

Markstrom was named to the NHL All-Star Game in 2020.

He is coming off a three-year, $11 million contract.

The Swedish goaltender has a career .911 save percentage, 2.80 GAA and 110 wins in 272 NHL games.