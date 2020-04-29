Must See: Sweden's Hoglander pulls off a perfect lacrosse goal

The Vancouver Canucks signed forward Nils Hoglander to a three-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday.

The Swedish winger was drafted 40th overall by the team in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The 19-year-old scored nine goals and posted 16 points in 41 games with Rogle BK in the Swedish Hockey League this season.

"Nils is a dynamic player with a high skill level and a strong work ethic," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said. "He's a creative playmaker with great hands and goal scoring abilities. We're pleased to sign Nils today and look forward to seeing continued development in his game next season."

Hoglander scored five goals and posted 11 points in seven games at this year's world juniors, helping Sweden win bronze.