The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Jason Dickinson to a three-year contract with an average annual value of $2.65 million.

Dickinson, 26, had seven goals and 15 points in 51 games last season with the Dallas Stars.

He was acquired by the Canucks on July 17 in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick.

A first-round pick (29th overall) by Dallas at the 2013 NHL Draft, Dickinson has appeared in 221 career NHL games, recording 25 goals and 63 points.

"Jason was an important addition for our forward group this summer and we're pleased to have agreed to terms with him on a three-year deal," said Canucks general manager Jim Benning. "He's a versatile player that can play on both the wing and at centre, and is also a strong penalty killer."