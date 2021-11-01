Travis Hamonic is back with the Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks recalled the defenceman, who missed all of training camp and the start of the season due to a personal matter, from AHL Abbotsford on Monday. Jack Rathbone was loaned to the AHL team to clear space on the Canucks roster.

Transaction: #Canucks recall Travis Hamonic from the Abbotsford Canucks. Jack Rathbone has been loaned to Abbotsford. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) November 1, 2021

Hamonic, who cleared waivers on Oct. 11 while away from the team, reported to the Canucks last week. He had one assist in one game with the Abbotsford Canucks before Monday's recall.

He signed a two-year, $6 million contract extension with the Canucks ahead of reaching free agency in July.

The 31-year-old had three goals and 10 points in 38 games last season with Vancouver.

In 675 career NHL games, Hamonic has 40 goals and 198 points over his career with the Canucks, Calgary Flames and New York Islanders.