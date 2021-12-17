Is a potential shutdown on the horizon for NHL?

Vancouver Canucks forward Tyler Motte has been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the team announced on Friday.

Motte joins Tucker Poolman, Luke Schenn, Brad Hunt, Juho Lammikko, and assistant coach Jason King, who all remain in the COVID-19 protocol for the Canucks.

The Canucks are scheduled to host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

The Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers all had their seasons paused until after the league's holiday break, "due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well as concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days."