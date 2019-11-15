Jack on Henry hiring: This is huge for Montreal and the MLS

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have hired longtime German soccer executive Axel Schuster as the club's sporting director.

Schuster has spent more than 20 years with Bundesliga clubs in Germany.

Most recently, Schuster was director of professional football at FC Schalke for three years, ending the run in June.

Schalke was runner-up during the 2017-18 Bundesliga season.

Previously, Schuster was head of football operations at FSV Mainz 05 for more than 16 years.

The Whitecaps have missed the Major League Soccer playoffs the past two years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2019.