VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps will be without Brazilian midfielder Caio Alexandre for some eight weeks due to a left hand fracture.

The MLS team said the injury occurred during training Tuesday.

"We all feel for Caio, he is a great person with a very positive attitude and has the full support of our entire team," Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement Wednesday. "He will be re-examined in one week and we should have a better idea on recovery time at that point."

The 23-year old native of Duque De Caxias joined the Whitecaps in March 2021 and made 15 appearances before suffering a fifth metatarsal fracture in his left foot last August.

Also Wednesday, the MLS Disciplinary Committee announced that Whitecaps forward Cristian Dajome has been fined an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in the 31st minute of Vancouver's 3-2 loss to visiting Portland last Saturday.

Vancouver (1-4-1) plays at CF Montreal (2-3-1) on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2022