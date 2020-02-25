The Vancouver Whitecaps announced the signing of Canada striker Tosaint Ricketts to an extension through 2021.

Ricketts, 32, signed with the club in August of last season, scoring one goal in eight appearances.

"Vancouver is a place where I always wanted to be and words can’t express how grateful I am to be here,” Ricketts said in a statement. “I’m very excited for my future with this club.”

This is Ricketts' second spell in MLS. The Edmonton native scored 16 times over 66 appearances across all competitions with Toronto FC from 2016 to 2018 and was a part of their 2017 MLS Cup-winning side.

"We are building a roster here in Vancouver that includes a number of young professionals and it is important to have some experienced players who set the right tone and help guide the next generation,” said sporting director Axel Schuster. “Tosaint is a great example for all our players, he provides leadership and at the same time knows when to have a little fun. We are very pleased to have Tosaint at our club."

Internationally, Ricketts has been capped 61 times by Canada, scoring 17 times.

The Whitecaps kick off their 2020 campaign on Saturday when they host Sporting Kansas City at BC Place.





