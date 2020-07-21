The Vancouver Whitecaps announced on Tuesday that goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau incurred a fractured thumb during Sunday's MLS Is Back Tournament match against the Seattle Sounders and will return to Vancouver to undergo surgery.

The injury occurred during a second-half coming together between Crepeau and Seattle's Handwalla Bwana. Crepeau would leave the match during the 54th minute. The Sounders went on to a 3-0 victory. Canada U-21 international Thomas Hasal took over goalkeeping duties.

“I am very thankful for all the messages of support I’ve received from all over the globe,” Crepeau said in a statement. “It touched me and my family deeply. I will always give everything I have on the field and this is just a minor setback for a major comeback. I hope to see you all soon. Stay safe and take care of your loved ones.“

The Whitecaps say the team will provide further information on Crepeau's progress when it becomes available.

The team (0-2) finishes its group stage matches on Thursday morning when it takes on the Chicago Fire (1-1).