VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have sold South Korean international midfielder Inbeom Hwang to Russia's FC Rubin Kazan.

Hwang has signed a three-year deal with his new team, which said he will join the team "after all the final paperwork."

The 23-year-old signed with Vancouver in January 2019 as a young designated player on a two-year contract with two option years. Hwang made US$650,000 last season, fifth highest on the Whitecaps roster.

"Inbeom came to us and expressed his wish to continue with his goal of playing in Europe," Axel Schuster, the Whitecaps CEO and sporting director, said in a statement Friday. "We worked closely with Inbeom and his representatives to find a solution that would benefit our club. All parties have agreed that this is the best path and we wish Inbeom every success as he takes the next step to pursue his dream.

"We will continue to follow the markets and are in a position to be able to act if we see the right opportunity and right profile that would improve the quality of our group."

The Whitecaps will retain a percentage of any future transfer fees.

Hwang was to lose his young DP status next year after turning 24. That would eliminate the young DP salary budget charge of just $200,000.

Acquired from his hometown club Daejeon Citizen FC, Hwang made 41 appearances for Vancouver with four goals and six assists across all competitions.

"I am very grateful to everyone at the club for their support and professionalism both on and off the pitch," said Hwang. "I am disappointed that I am leaving this team without getting the results we wanted. I have grown as a person and player during my time in Vancouver and have made lifelong friends.

"I have always been very open about my dream to play in Europe and when this opportunity presented itself, I shared my desire to take on this new challenge."

The Russian Premier League kicked off the 2020-21 season last weekend under former Russian national team coach Leonid Slutsky, who was put in charge of Rubin Kazan in December.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2020.