VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have parted ways with striker Yordy Reyna, sending the 27-year-old Peruvian to D.C. United.

Vancouver will receive $400,000 in 2021 general allocation money in the deal. The 'Caps could receive extra compensation if Reyna signs an extension with United, or is traded or transferred before the end of 2021.

Reyna joined the Whitecaps in 2017 and played 86 games for the club, tallying 21 goals and 17 assists. He previously played for FC Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Though he was a fixture in the starting lineup for three seasons, Reyna's place on the 'Caps roster has been less clear this year, with the speedy forward starting just four games.

"We're pleased we were able to arrange a deal that is best for both the club as well as Yordy," Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release Saturday. "The money we're getting in return will help us add quality to our roster next season, while Yordy gets a good opportunity for a fresh start. We wish him the best at D.C. United."

United have been looking to pick up Reyna "for a while now," D.C. manager Dave Kasper said in a release.

"In his three seasons in Major League Soccer, he has shown the quality and goal scoring ability to make a real impact in this league," Kasper said. "We are getting a true attacking talent and we look forward to him bolstering our attack as we push for a playoff spot in 2020."

In D.C., Reyna will be reunited with former teammate Felipe Martins, who was traded to United from Vancouver in August 2019.

The Whitecaps are currently in Utah, where they'll play Real Salt Lake on Saturday. United are also in action on Saturday, hosting Toronto FC.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2020.