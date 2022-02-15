VanVleet Proves It’s Never Too Late to Bet on Yourself in New Documentary

From high school basketball hero in Rockford, Illinois to being a household name across Canada, the Toronto Raptors’ beloved point guard Fred VanVleet took an unlikely path to become an NBA champion. UNINTERRUPTED CANADA, Par-Lay Content, and TSN deliver an original documentary about VanVleet’s inspiring story in PAR-LAY: BET ON YOURSELF, airing Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

The documentary features VanVleet’s rise to prominence and never-before-seen footage of the twists and turns that led to his signing the largest contract ever for an undrafted free agent in 2020.

In PAR-LAY: BET ON YOURSELF, viewers are taken on a journey of the heartbreak of losing his father early in life, through to his high school basketball and college years when he was continually viewed as too short, not fast enough, and not strong around the rim. In his 2016 draft year, VanVleet does an end run, choosing not to get drafted and opting instead for a tryout with the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors bet on VanVleet, and VanVleet bet on himself.

In advance of the documentary and the 2022 NBA ALL-STAR GAME, TSN’s Kayla Grey sat down for an exclusive one-on-one interview with the Raptors star to talk about his NBA journey, being named an All-Star, and his documentary premiere.

