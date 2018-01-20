LEICESTER, England — Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez led Leicester to a routine 2-0 win over Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Algeria playmaker Mahrez, who has been linked with a move in January, maintained his good form with a third goal in six games after Vardy's first-half penalty had put the home team ahead.

The spot-kick was awarded when the England striker was brought down by Molla Wague. Vardy picked the ball up before firing his 11th goal of the season into the bottom corner of the net.

Leicester moved up to seventh in the standings while midtable Watford continued a poor run that has earned the Hornets just one win in 11 games.