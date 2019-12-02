The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired Chandler Stephenson from the Washington Capitals for a 2021 fifth round pick.

Stephenson has three goals and four points in 24 games this season.

In 168 games for the Capitals since 2015-16 he has 14 goals and 33 points.

In 2018, the centre helped Washington win the Stanley Cup, posting two goals and seven points in 24 playoff games.

The 25-year-old was drafted in the third round of the 2012 draft.

Stephenson signed a one-year, $1.05 million contract over the summer, ahead of an August 1st arbitration hearing.