The Vegas Golden Knights have signed defenceman Ben Hutton to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $850,000.

Hutton, 28, has two and nine points in 35 games this season with Vegas after signing as a free agent on Oct. 28.

A fifth-round pick (147th overall) by Vancouver at the 2012 NHL Draft, Hutton has had NHL stints with the Canucks, Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks and Golden Knights. He won gold with Team Canada at the 2016 IIHF World Championships.

In 414 career NHL games, the Brockville, Ont. native has 18 goals and 100 points.