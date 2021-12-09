LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had two goals and Max Pacioretty scored the winner as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Vegas won its third in a row while bringing an abrupt end to Dallas’ seven-game win streak.

Trailing by two goals in the third period, the Golden Knights used three unanswered goals and scored at least five times for the fourth time in six games.

Trailing the Stars 4-2, Michael Amadio made it a one-goal game with his second of the season, Stone punched home his second of the night, and Pacioretty netted the go-ahead goal with a little more than four minutes left.

Jonathan Marchessault, playing in his 300th game as a Golden Knight, also scored.

Vegas starting goaltender Robin Lehner made seven saves before being pulled in the second period after allowing three goals. Laurent Brossoit stopped 12 of the 13 shots he faced.

Joe Pavelski scored twice, and Jason Robertson and Tyler Seguin added goals for the Stars.

Braden Holtby, making his first appearance at T-Mobile Arena since winning the Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018, made 40 saves. Holtby has never won a regular-season game in Las Vegas.

Robertson gave Dallas a 1-0 lead when he used a quick deke to avoid Vegas’ Nicolas Roy and give himself a clear path before scoring on a wrist shot just before the end of their first power-play opportunity.

Stone tied the game just 19 seconds in the second period after taking a cross-crease pass from Alex Pietrangelo and snapping home his second goal of the season, and first against a goalie.

The Stars took advantage of another power-play opportunity when Seguin used his quick reflexes in front of the net to clean up a rebound and beat Lehner to the inside of his left pad, making it 2-1.

Pavelski notched the 402nd goal of his career with another power-play score for Dallas. He tipped home John Klingberg’s shot, pushing Dallas’ lead to two goals and bringing an end to Lehner’s night.

But the Golden Knights weren’t going away that easily. Pietrangelo found the same path he used to feed Stone, to feed Marchessault, who was able to beat Holtby.

Pavelski scored his second of the game midway through the third when he skated into the zone to retrieve a dump pass from Roope Hintz, faked a slap shot and beat Brossoit on the short side over his shoulder to double Dallas’ lead.

