The Los Angeles Kings are working on a deal to send defenceman Alec Martinez to the Vegas Golden Knights, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports.

It’s not done yet, but VGK and LA are working to try to finalize a deal that would send defenceman Alec Martinez to the Golden Knights. Most telling sign will be if Martinez is in or out of the Kings’ lineup tonight vs. WPG. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 18, 2020

The Kings are scheduled to take on the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night and Martinez will not dress.

Martinez has one goal and seven points in 41 games with the Kings this season. He is the Kings’ second-longest tenured defender behind Drew Doughty.

The 32-year-old was drafted in the fourth round (95th overall) by the Kings in the 2007 NHL Draft and has spent his entire 11-year career with the organization. He contributed to both of the Kings’ 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cup-winning teams.

Martinez is under contract through 2020-21 at $4 million against the salary cap. This will mark the end of a six-year, $24 million deal signed in Dec. 2014.

The native of Rochester Hills, Mich., has 597 games of NHL regular season experience under his belt and has posted 198 points in that span.