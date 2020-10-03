The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed goaltender Robin Lehner to a five-year, $25 million contract, according to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.

The 29-year-old recorded a .920 save percentage and 2.89 GAA with 19 wins in 36 appearances last season split between the Chicago Blackhawks and Vegas Golden Knights. Lehner had a .917 save percentage and 1.99 GAA in 16 playoff games as the Golden Knights lost 4-1 in the Western Conference final to the Dallas Stars.

Lehner was originally drafted in the second round (46th overall) by the Ottawa Senators at the 2009 NHL Draft. After five seasons with the Senators, Lehner was dealt to the Buffalo Sabres in June 2015. He spent three seasons with the Sabres before departing as a free agent and signing a one-year deal with the Islanders. He signed a one-year deal with the Blackhawks last summer as an unrestricted free agent.

He is coming off a one-year, $5 million contract.

In 2019, Lehner was a Vezina Trophy finalist and won the William M. Jennings Trophy (along with Thomas Greiss) as well as the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

The Swedish goaltender has a career .918 save percentage, 2.72 GAA and 116 wins in 301 NHL games.