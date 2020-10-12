Robin Lehner is going under the knife.

The Vegas Golden Knights goalie will undergo shoulder surgery, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said.

McCrimmon described it as a “clean-up surgery," and isn’t sure how long the offseason is, but says he expects Lehner to be available for training camp.

The 28-year-old was traded to Vegas by the Chicago Blackhawks for Malcolm Subban, Stanislav Demin and Vegas' second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, at the deadline.

Lehner went 3-0 with Vegas and was 19-10-5 on the season with a .920 save percentage and a 2.89 goals against average.

The native of Sweden excelled in the playoffs, posting a 9-7 record with a 1.99 GAA, a .917 save percentage and four shutouts.

McCrimmon added that despite recent rumours, the team won't be trading one of their two goalies.

“Marc(-André Fleury) and Robin are going to be our goaltenders as we go into training camp and the season.”

Vegas will have a total of $12 million between the tandem of Fleury and Lehner.