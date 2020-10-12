41m ago
Knights' Lehner to undergo shoulder surgery
Robin Lehner is going under the knife. The Vegas Golden Knights goalie will undergo shoulder surgery, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said.
TSN.ca Staff
McCrimmon described it as a “clean-up surgery," and isn’t sure how long the offseason is, but says he expects Lehner to be available for training camp.
The 28-year-old was traded to Vegas by the Chicago Blackhawks for Malcolm Subban, Stanislav Demin and Vegas' second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, at the deadline.
Lehner went 3-0 with Vegas and was 19-10-5 on the season with a .920 save percentage and a 2.89 goals against average.
The native of Sweden excelled in the playoffs, posting a 9-7 record with a 1.99 GAA, a .917 save percentage and four shutouts.
McCrimmon added that despite recent rumours, the team won't be trading one of their two goalies.
“Marc(-André Fleury) and Robin are going to be our goaltenders as we go into training camp and the season.”
Vegas will have a total of $12 million between the tandem of Fleury and Lehner.