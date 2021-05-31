9m ago
Golden Knights' Reaves to have hearing
Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves will have a hearing with NHL Player Safety Monday for roughing/unsportsmanlike conduct on Colorado Avalanche defenceman Ryan Graves.
TSN.ca Staff
Reaves received a match penalty in the third period of the Golden Knights' 7-1 loss in Game 1 for the play in question.
More details to come.