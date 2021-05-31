Golden Knights' Reaves to have hearing

Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves will have a hearing with NHL Player Safety Monday for roughing/unsportsmanlike conduct on Colorado Avalanche defenceman Ryan Graves.

Vegas’ Ryan Reaves will have a hearing today for Roughing/ Unsportsmanlike Conduct on Colorado’s Ryan Graves. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 31, 2021

Reaves received a match penalty in the third period of the Golden Knights' 7-1 loss in Game 1 for the play in question.

