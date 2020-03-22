1h ago
VGK signs Whitecloud to 2-year extension
The Vegas Golden Knights announced Sunday the team has signed defenceman Zach Whitecloud to a two-year, $1.45 million contract extension.
TSN.ca Staff
In 16 games with the Golden Knights this season, Whitecloud has one assist. The 23-year-old has two goals and five assists in 35 games with the Golden Knights' AHL affiliate, Chicago Wolves.