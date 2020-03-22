With current NHL playoff field, who wins the Stanley Cup?

The Vegas Golden Knights announced Sunday the team has signed defenceman Zach Whitecloud to a two-year, $1.45 million contract extension.

In 16 games with the Golden Knights this season, Whitecloud has one assist. The 23-year-old has two goals and five assists in 35 games with the Golden Knights' AHL affiliate, Chicago Wolves.