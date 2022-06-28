Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams. Jr returned to practice Tuesday after missing last week's action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, according to TSN's John Lu. 

Adams, 29, has appeared in two games this season. throwing for 264 yards and a touchdown. Adams started the Alouettes' Week 1 matchup against the Calgary Stampeders but was pulled in favour of Trevor Harris in Week 2 against the Toronto Argonauts. 

The former Oregon Duck has thrown for a career 6,958 yards, 43 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. 

Head coach Kahri Jones has not yet named a starter for their Week 4 rematch against the Roughriders. 

Lu added that wide receiver Jake Weineke also returned to practice after missing last week's game with a hamstring injury. 

The 27-year-old has played in two games this season, recording two receptions for 37 yards, 

 