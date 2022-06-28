Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams. Jr returned to practice Tuesday after missing last week's action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, according to TSN's John Lu.

#AlsMTL Day 1 practice, first offensive drill has Trevor Harris taking snaps first from C David Brown (in for Sean Jamieson who left last Thursday’s game with an apparent R knee injury). Vernon Adams Jr has returned to practice following his bout with COVID. #CFL @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) June 28, 2022

Adams, 29, has appeared in two games this season. throwing for 264 yards and a touchdown. Adams started the Alouettes' Week 1 matchup against the Calgary Stampeders but was pulled in favour of Trevor Harris in Week 2 against the Toronto Argonauts.

The former Oregon Duck has thrown for a career 6,958 yards, 43 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

Head coach Kahri Jones has not yet named a starter for their Week 4 rematch against the Roughriders.

Lu added that wide receiver Jake Weineke also returned to practice after missing last week's game with a hamstring injury.

#AlsMTL Jake Weineke is also practising after missing last Thursday’s game with a hamstring injury. #CFL @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) June 28, 2022

The 27-year-old has played in two games this season, recording two receptions for 37 yards,