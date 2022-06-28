2h ago
Alouettes' Adams. Jr, Weineke return to practice
Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams. Jr returned to practice Tuesday after missing last week's action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, according to TSN's John Lu. Lu added that wide receiver Jake Weineke also returned to practice after missing last week's game with a hamstring injury.
TSN.ca Staff
#AlsMTL Day 1 practice, first offensive drill has Trevor Harris taking snaps first from C David Brown (in for Sean Jamieson who left last Thursday’s game with an apparent R knee injury). Vernon Adams Jr has returned to practice following his bout with COVID. #CFL @TSN_Edge— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) June 28, 2022
Adams, 29, has appeared in two games this season. throwing for 264 yards and a touchdown. Adams started the Alouettes' Week 1 matchup against the Calgary Stampeders but was pulled in favour of Trevor Harris in Week 2 against the Toronto Argonauts.
The former Oregon Duck has thrown for a career 6,958 yards, 43 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.
Head coach Kahri Jones has not yet named a starter for their Week 4 rematch against the Roughriders.
Lu added that wide receiver Jake Weineke also returned to practice after missing last week's game with a hamstring injury.
#AlsMTL Jake Weineke is also practising after missing last Thursday’s game with a hamstring injury. #CFL @TSN_Edge— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) June 28, 2022
The 27-year-old has played in two games this season, recording two receptions for 37 yards,