CALGARY — Veteran CFL quarterback Dakota Prukop was among 16 players released Thursday by the Calgary Stampeders.

Prukop, an American, signed with Calgary in January. He spent his first three CFL seasons with Toronto (2017-19), completing 18-of-30 passes for 284 yards with three TDs and two interceptions.

He was a member of Toronto's Grey Cup-winning team in 2017.

Also released were offensive linemen Kwabena Asare and Jay Gutherie, receiver Malcolm Thompson, linebacker/long-snapper Benjamin Whiting, defensive back Michael Asibuo and linebacker Shaydon Philip. All are Canadians.

The Stampeders also let go defensive backs Corrion Ballard, Greg Ducre, Trae Elston and Javien Hamilton, linebacker Cory James, receivers Shawn Bane, Fred Trevillion and Aaren Vaughns as well as running back Trey Williams. All are Americans.

The club also announced that American defensive lineman Cassanova McKinzy has retired.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2021.