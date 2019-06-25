Brooks Orpik announced his retirement from the National Hockey League after 15 seasons on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old scored two goals and recorded nine points in 53 games this past season with the Washington Capitals.

"I've been extremely lucky to have the best job in the world for many years, but my body is telling me it is time to move on to something new," Orpik said. "I'm excited for more family time and to experience a lot of the things that being a professional athlete forces you to miss out on. Thank you to the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins for giving me the opportunity to play against the best athletes in the world. I'll be forever grateful for the memories and relationships that hockey has given me."

Orpik was drafted in the first round (18th overall) by the Pittsburgh Penguins at the 2000 NHL Draft. He left the Penguins as a free agent on July 1, 2014. Orpik has won two Stanley Cups in his career, one in 2009 with the Penguins and the other with the Capitals in 2018.

The Washington Capitals released a statement congratulating Orpik on his career.

"On behalf of the entire Washington Capitals organization, we would like to congratulate Brooks on a terrific NHL career. Throughout his tenure in the league, Brooks epitomized leadership and hard work. He had a tremendous influence on his teammates both on and off the ice and was instrumental in helping us capture our first Stanley Cup. We thank Brooks for the impact he had across the organization and the Washington, D.C., community over the course of five seasons and wish him, his wife Erin, and daughters Harlow and Brooklyn all the best."

The American defenceman has 194 points in 1,035 NHL games.