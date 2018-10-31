2h ago
Veteran LB Muamba nominated for trio of CFL awards
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Montreal Alouettes linebacker Henoc Muamba was nominated for three awards in the first round of balloting for the CFL's individual honours Wednesday.
Muamba, 30, was a unanimous selection as Montreal's top player, defensive player and Canadian. He's the only player named for three separate awards in voting conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and the CFL's head coaches.
The six-foot, 230-pound Muamba is fourth overall in defensive tackles (team-high 100) with five sacks, a forced fumble, interception and fumble recovery.
A total of seven players were double nominees: B.C. Lions kicker Ty Long (outstanding player, unanimously as special-teams player); Saskatchewan defensive lineman Willie Jefferson (top player, defensive player); Riders kicker Brett Lauther (unanimous as top Canadian, special-teams player); Winnipeg linebacker Adam Bighill (top player, unanimous as defensive player); Toronto centre Sean McEwen (top Canadian, lineman); Ottawa kicker Lewis Ward (unanimous as top rookie, special-teams player); and Montreal running back (rookie, special-teams player).
Mike Reilly (CFL-high 5,242 passing yards), the league's outstanding player last season, was Edmonton's nominee for the outstanding player honour. And Winnipeg running back Andrew Harris, the CFL's top Canadian in 2017, was a unanimous pick as the Bombers' nominee.
Ottawa slotback Brad Sinopoli, who has 116 catches — the most by a Canadian player in a CFL season — is the Redblacks' nominee as top Canadian.
The division finalists will be announced next Thursday. The CFL will honour its top performers at its annual awards banquet Nov. 22 in Edmonton.
The respective nominees (*- denotes unanimous selection) are as follows:
B.C. LIONS
Player: Ty Long
Defensive: Davon Coleman
Canadian: Bo Lokombo*
Offensive Lineman: Joel Figueroa*
Special Teams: Ty Long*
Rookie: Claudell Louis*
EDMONTON ESKIMOS
Player: Mike Reilly*
Defensive: J.C. Sherritt
Canadian: Kwaku Boateng
Offensive Lineman: Matt O’Donnell
Special Teams: Sean Whyte
Rookie: Monshadrik Hunter
CALGARY STAMPEDERS
Player: Bo Levi Mitchell*
Defensive: Micah Johnson*
Canadian: Alex Singleton*
Offensive Lineman: Derek Dennis*
Special Teams: Jameer Thurman
Rookie: Tre Roberson*
SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
Player: Willie Jefferson
Defensive: Willie Jefferson
Canadian: Brett Lauther
Offensive Lineman: Brendon LaBatte*
Special Teams: Brett Lauther*
Rookie: Jordan Williams-Lambert*
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
Player: Adam Bighill
Defensive: Adam Bighill*
Canadian: Andrew Harris*
Offensive Lineman: Stanley Bryant
Special Teams: Justin Medlock
Rookie: Marcus Sayles
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
Player: Jeremiah Masoli
Defensive: Larry Dean*
Canadian: Ted Laurent
Offensive Lineman: Brandon Revenberg
Special Teams: Courtney Stephen*
Rookie: Darius Ciraco*
TORONTO ARGONAUTS
Player: S.J. Green
Defensive: Cleyon Laing
Canadian: Sean McEwen
Offensive Lineman: Sean McEwen
Special Teams: Justin Herdman
Rookie: Trumaine Washington*
OTTAWA REDBLACKS
Player: Trevor Harris
Defensive: Derico Murray
Canadian: Brad Sinopoli
Offensive Lineman: Alex Mateas
Special Teams: Lewis Ward*
Rookie: Lewis Ward*
MONTREAL ALOUETTES
Player: Henoc Muamba*
Defensive: Henoc Muamba*
Canadian: Henoc Muamba*
Offensive Lineman: Kristian Matte*
Special Teams: William Stanback
Rookie: William Stanback