Thirteen seasons and 10 teams later, NHL veteran Lee Stempniak officially announced his retirement on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old played two games with the Boston Bruins last season. Stempniak was traded six times over his career, with four of those times coming near the trade deadline.

Congratulations to Lee Stempniak, who after 13 seasons and over 900 games played, has announced his retirement from the NHL!



Stempniak release a statement through the NHLPA following the announcement:

“I am honoured and privileged to have played in the NHL for 13 seasons and I am extremely grateful to have lived my dream every day throughout my career.

I would like to thank each and every organization, all of my coaches and the staff members for your help over the years. A special thank you to all of my teammates. I will miss our friendships, laughter and camaraderie.

Thank you to my parents, Larry and Carla, for sacrificing so much to make my dreams a reality. I have learned from your example, and that is the standard for the father I aspire to be. My brother, Jay, thank you for your support and friendship.

I am forever grateful to my wife, Lindsay and our three children, Reese, Lucy and Brooks. Without your love, extreme sacrifice and unwavering support throughout all the moves, I would not have enjoyed playing as long as I did. After living in ten cities, I am looking forward to spending time with my family, settling in Boston and being a father.”

The native of West Seneca, New York was selected in the fifth round, 148th overall, by the St. Louis Blues in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft.

Stempniak spent the first three plus seasons of his career in St. Louis, putting up career numbers in his second campaign in 2006-07 with 27 goals and 25 assists over 82 games.

Stempniak was traded to the Maple Leafs early in the 2008-09 season before playing with Phoenix Coyotes, Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets, New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricanes and Bruins.

Over 911 career regular season games in the NHL, Stempniak tallied 203 goals and 266 assists for 469 points. He had three goals and three assists over 28 playoff games.