Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is aiming to be ready for Week 1 as he works his way back from a torn ACL.

“I’m going to have myself ready to go by Week 1,” Cook told the Twins Cities Pioneer Press. “That’s the goal.”

Cook was doing individual drills at Vikings' OTAs this week but was held out of team work.

“I’m right where I need to be,’’ Cook said. “I ain’t trying to get myself too much of a workload because the season is not right now. I’m just following my protocol and whatever they tell me to do, I’m just going to take it day by day.’’

Cook went down with a torn left ACL on Oct. 1 in a game against the Detroit Lions and missed the remainder of the season. In four games prior to the injury, Cook ran for 354 yards and two touchdowns.

He was a second-round pick (No. 41 overall) out of Florida State.

Carrying the load on the ground last year for the Vikings was Latavius Murray, who led the team with 842 yards, and Jerick McKinnon who finished second on the team with 570 yards.

The Vikings finished at 13-3 during the regular season to win the NFC North for the second time in the last three seasons.