3h ago
Scully hospitalized after fall
Retired play-by-play commentator Vin Scully is hospitalized and resting comfortably after taking a fall in his home Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced via Twitter on Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
The 92-year-old, who called Dodgers games in Brooklyn and Los Angeles from 1950 to 2016, seems to be in good spirits.
"I won’t be doing anymore headfirst sliding, I never liked it,” said Scully.
Scully received the National Baseball Hall of Fame's Ford C. Frick award in 1982 and was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 1995.